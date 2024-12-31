Bigg Boss 18, Dec 30 Written Update: Kashish Kapoor questions Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's closeness; 'itne close friends nahi...'

Bigg Boss18, Dec 30: During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan hinted at speculations about Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot. Refuting such claims, the actress clarified that they are good friends. In today's episode, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, and Chaahat Pandey were having a conversation about the same. Meanwhile, the Splitsvilla X5 fame commented that no guy and a woman get cozy like Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh do, even when they are each other's best friends.

Rajat Dalal asked Chaahat Pandey and Kashish Kapoor if Salman Khan was talking about Shalin Bhanot. When they nodded, the Nath actress commented, "Uska bhi yahan pe ek hai actress, jo thi yahan, uske saath aise hi affair tha (He also had an affair with an actress who was the contestant here)." Rajat further inquired if they stayed together after the show ended.

Sharing his thoughts, he remarked that despite Shalin Bhanot's name showing up on the table, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra are still together. Kashish went on to say, "Mera aisa maan na hai, personally, ki boys and girls itne close friends nahi ho sakte. Matlab friends ho sakte hain, best friends ho sakte hai but ek distance hota hai (I personally believe that boys and girls cannot be such close friends. Meaning they can be friends, they can be best friends, but there is a distance)."

In the previous episode, Salman mentioned a moment when Eisha told Shilpa Shirodkar that she had someone special outside the show. Eisha insisted that her comment might be a joke and clarified that she had many close friends. However, Salman again told Eisha that she had confessed to Shilpa that she had a boyfriend outside the show. Eisha went on to admit that she wasn't in a committed relationship with anyone.

When the Sikandar actor mentioned Shalin Bhanot, the Sirf Tum actress commented, "Sir, Shalin and I are best friends. Of course, we are very close, but there's nothing going on."

The nominated contestants for this week are Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey.

