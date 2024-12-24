Bigg Boss 18, December 23 Written Update: Kashish Kapoor calls Avinash Mishra 'womanzier'; yells 'Chaate khayega Hrithik Roshan nahi hai tu s*ale'

Bigg Boss 18, December 23 Written Update: The week's nomination task happened in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18. However, apart from that, Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra's argument became the highlight of the episode as everyone got involved in the topic. Kashish abused Avinash, called him a 'womanizer,' and even accused him of passing derogatory statements about her.

It all started when Rajat Dalal informed Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar that Avinash Mishra was trying to create a love triangle with Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh. Rajat disclosed that Avinash told Kashish that viewers would see a new 'flavor' in the show, indirectly hinting at her to fake a love angle with him. He accused Avinash of trying to seek attention with such tactics.

Later, Karan Veer Mehra questioned Kashish whether Avinash asked her to play the love triangle. Kashish clarified that Avinash did not clearly mention starting an 'angle.' However, she even mentioned that he flirted with her and said it's also a good flavor in the show. Karan Veer stated that Avinash is then faking his feelings for Eisha. Kashish agreed with him.

After the nomination task, Eisha Singh confronted Avinash Mishra about his love triangle statement while talking to Kashish. However, he stated that he never had an 'angle' discussion with Kashish. In the presence of all the contestants, Kashish encountered Avinash for his statements.

Rajat mentioned that Avinash said Kashish came to him to create a love angle. Upon confrontation, Avinash questions whether he actually created an angle with her. Kashish revealed that when she and Avinash were flirting, he hinted at creating a love angle by saying that audiences would like this new flavor.

Kashish mentioned that it was a 'derogatory statement' when Avinash said that she came to him. Avinash mocked her by saying she was hurt and couldn't create an angle with him. Kashish then called Avinash a 'womanizer'. Kashish was firm that Avinash had made a statement about starting this angle, but Avinash refused.

Chaahat Pandey sided with Kashish, saying that she must be right. Avinash accused Kashish of talking about their conversation with others in order to gain fame in his name. Kashish continued asking Avinash whether he made the 'flavor' statement.

When Avinash mocked her, Kashish Kapoor lost her calm and yelled, "Abe tu chaate khayega tu Hrithik Roshan nahi hai saale (You will get slaps, you're not Hrithik Roshan)."

Their argument continued, and both accused each other of flirting. Kashish asked Avinash to accept that he was trying to create an angle. Chum Darang questioned Avinash for flirting with Kashish despite having feelings for Eisha. Karan Veer Mehra countered that he must not be flirting intentionally because he wouldn't have nominated Kashish if he did.

Their fight caused chaos, and Eisha was disappointed. While Kashish made allegations, Avinash accepted them to end the fight. Eisha then explained to Avinash that he must have made a derogatory statement in anger. She suggested that if he had no intention of hurting Kashish, he should accept his mistake and apologize.

