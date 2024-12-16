Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 15: Vivian Dsena says '...this is why I remain silent' as wife Nouran confronts him on his strategy

Tonight’s (December 15) Weekend Ka Vaar was special for Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena as his wife, Nouran Aly, appeared to give him a much-needed reality check. The Egyptian journalist confronted him about his game strategy, and Dsena admitted that he has not been on top of his game.

Nouran Aly told Vivian Dsena that she could not see the real him inside the house. Somehow, he appears to be playing safe, not confronting housemates when they hurt him, or not taking a stand for himself. As the Madhubala actor’s wife continued to give him a reality check on his actions, he responded that he had reflected on his game strategy over the past two weeks.

Then Vivian stated, “I wanted to avoid conflicts, fights, and confrontation; this is why I remained silent. The biggest mistake I have made is not focusing on myself.” He agreed with the points made by Nouran. She also asked him why he is afraid to confront Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. Instead, he is picking up arguments with wildcard contestants like Edin Rose.

Further, she also exposed Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s strategy to the actor. She said, “Real Avinash inside the house is not real. If he is bothered with the triangle, he should have nominated Shilpa, don’t you think? He climbed on your shoulder to reach this far, and now he wants to remove you.”

She further advised him that if he considers Karan, his friend, then he should choose to stick by him and not switch between Avinash and him.

It will be interesting to see if Vivian Dsena revises his strategy after getting a reality check from his wife. The promo already gave a glimpse of Dsena nominating Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra in the upcoming nominations round of Bigg Boss 18 Week 11.

