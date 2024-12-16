Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena confronts Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh after they nominate him; ‘Mereko clarity chahiye’
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena will show a new side of his personality this week. He will be seen confronting his friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.
Vivian Dsena has been one of the most talked about Bigg Boss 18 contestants this weekend. What started with Salman Khan schooling him for not having any real issue inside the Bigg Boss 18 house ended with his wife Nouran Aly giving him a reality check the next day. Now, a promo of Bigg Boss 18 showed the Madhubala actor confronting his brother and friend, Avinash Mishra.
The promo begins with Vivian Dsena asking Avinash Mishra about his decision to nominate him. He asks, "Mishra, tumne Shilpa ji ko bhi toh nominate kar sakte the. (You could have nominated Shilpa ma'am also.)" Then he asks Eisha Singh, "Tu photo leke freeze kyun hui? (Why did you freeze after taking the photo?)" The actress replies, "I don’t know."
Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo below:
Then, the Madhubala actor goes on to say, "Mishra, mereko clarity chahiye. Iski bewakoofi hain toh tumko wo bewakoofi cover karne chahiye. (I need clarity. If it's her stupidity, you should have covered it.)" Later, Vivian is seen lying down alone and saying, “Humne pyaar mohabbat kya dikhai, sala pura ghar hi farebi nikla. (I showed a little love and the entire house turned out to be dishonest.)”
The promo of Bigg Boss 18 is uploaded with the caption, “Vivian badal raha hai game ka rukh. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”
For the unversed, this week, Avinash Mishra nominated Vivian Dsena stating that the mother son angle of VIvian, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar is too much for him to take. Later, when Bigg Boss gave a chance to save the nominated contestants, Eisha and Avinash planned to not save Vivian and during the task, Eiisha deliberately got late to reach the moderator with Vivian's photo.
Vivian's wife Nouran Aly addressed this with Vivian in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.
