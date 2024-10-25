Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi questions Eisha Singh sacrificing her mother's shawl; calls Avinash Mishra 'irritating'

Kamya Panjabi is among the ardent viewers of Bigg Boss, who keeps herself updated with the ongoing controversies related to the housemates. In a recent episode, housemates were asked to sacrifice their personal belongings to get ration. Hence, Eisha Singh sacrificed her mother's shawl and received a packet of flour. Reacting to the same, Kamya posted a note questioning her act.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Neerja actress wrote, "Why did Isha sacrifice her mom’s shawl??? Kuch samaj nahi aaya… usko toh ration waise bhi mil hi raha tha na hmmmmm, what card was that #BiggBoss18."

In the house, most of the contenders felt that Avinash Mishra gave rations to Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh because they were his friends. Shehzada Dhami raised an objection when he learned about the Nath actor distributing luxury ration to the duo.

Further, Kamya shared her thoughts on Avinash and his strategy. On the other hand, she is all praise for Karan Veer Mehra. Her other note read, "Kal lag raha tha #Avinash game ko interesting bana raha hai... aaj ek hi din meh bahot hi irritating laga woh. #BiggBoss18 Welldone Mehra."

In the last episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan ranked the housemates based on their contributions to the household. Rajat Dalal received the highest rank, followed by Vivian Dsena in second place. Tajinder Bagga and Muskan Bamne received the expiry soon tag, which led them to be on the verge of eviction along with Sara Arfeen Khan.

In addition to this, Shilpa Shirodkar got emotional after talking to the AI-generated version of her younger self. Later, in the ration task, she sacrificed her daughter and husband’s photograph in the fire pit, demanding food for Vivian, Karan, and others.

However, Avinash denied her demand, and his decision made Karan Veer furious. Tensions escalated quickly, and the two found themselves in a fierce confrontation and a high-voltage drama unfolded.

Well, whether it was Shilpa's family photograph or Eisha Singh’s mother’s shawl, everyone experienced a whirlwind of emotions and the house was filled with palpable tension. Shrutika Arjun Raaj did not sacrifice any of her belongings and asked the other housemates to do the same.

In the upcoming episode, one of the contestants, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, and Sara Arfeen Khan, will be evicted and walk out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. Who do you think should be eliminated?

