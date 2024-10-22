Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Shrutika Arjun gains power to nominate; Avinash Mishra threatens to throw her out after she targets him

Bigg Boss 18 is proving high on entertainment as the drama continues to unfold inside the house. Things are about to get more interesting as contestant Shrutika will get the power to make nominations in the nomination special round. She will take the revenge of the past weeks and the promo reveals that she will nominate Avinash Tiwari.

The official Instagram handle of the channel uploaded a promo that begins with Bigg Boss announcing that Shrutika will control the nominations for the day. Shrutika seated in a chair in front of the housemates says, “I nominate Avinash.” She laughs and justifies why she chose him. “Dusro ko neecha dikhana is a very very bad approach, (Insulting people is a very bad approach,)” shares Shrutika.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

In response, Avinash gets angry and says, “Darr mein rehna wo tumhare liye achha hoga. (You think it’s better to stay in fear.)” Shrutika mocks him and says he is doing more overacting than the money he is charging and suggests they learn acting from him.

Avinash hits back saying, “Mein toh actor hu, tu toh wo bhi nahi hain, toh aye kyun yaha pe? Gate kholke beech se nikalke bahar kar dunga, I challenge you bro. (I am an actor, which you are not, then why are you here? I will open the gate and throw you out.)”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Shrutika ko mila nomination ka control, aur Avinash bana unka nishaana. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, over the last week, Avinash Mishra got into arguments and fights with many housemates inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, including Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. During his fight with Karan, Shrutika took the latter’s side. Even in the latest episode, the actor body shamed the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner.

On the other hand, currently, there is no Time Good in the Bigg Boss 18 house as there was a tie between Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan.

