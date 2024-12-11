Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and others express frustration with Rajat Dalal; Shrutika calls him ‘gunda’

Housemates are often left divided during nominations and Time God tasks. The same is about to happen in the upcoming episode as Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra clash during the Time God activity. Going by the promo, the contestants are seen holding a vessel, each containing water, and it appears like they need to save it from spilling.

Avinash strongly asserts that if someone comes in his way, he will trouble that contestant if he becomes the Time God. Later in the promo, Rajat's aggressive approach leaves the housemates disappointed and angry. The house goes against him, and Chaahat Pandey calls him 'dogla insaan.' Vivian Dsena shouts at him, and Rajat also loses his cool.

The Madhubala actor tells him, "Yeh pehelwani ka task nahi hai (This task is not about using strength)." Vivian comes up with this statement after Dalal is seen colliding with Mishra. As he starts receiving backlash, the fitness enthusiast defends himself by saying that he did not push anyone.

Determined to win the task at any cost, Rajat turns aggressive and challenges the housemates. He asserts, "Main kisi ke baap se nahi darta. 14 ke 14 ikattha ho aur faad lo jo faadna hai (I am not afraid of anyone's father. 14 of you unite and do whatever you all want to)."

In the last episode, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra decided to play the Time God task with mutual support. However, despite an earlier agreement, the duo was seen clashing, and tensions rose. Dalal asked him to return his money, but Mishra refused to do so.

Explaining his opinion, Rajat remarked, "Kal idhar se koi bhi Time God bane, apne hi ban rahe hain (Whoever becomes the Time God tomorrow will still be one of us)." But, the Nath actor did not agree. He mentioned that he would not become the Time God by charity but by his own merits.

