Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra exchange personal remarks; former says, 'Don’t teach daddy how to make babies'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more entertaining and dramatic with each passing episode. In the last few days, Avinash Mishra has emerged as one of the most discussed contestants inside the house. From locking horns with Shilpa Shirodkar to fighting with Shehzada Dhami, he has been part of numerous verbal spats. In the latest episode (October 14), he got into a nasty argument with Karan Veer Mehra. They even made personal remarks on each other, eventually escalating the war of words.

Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar clashed over house duties. During the conversation, the Nath actor asked everyone to clean the teapot and stated that if he did not find the tea utensils clean next time, he would make the person who used it clean that vessel. Karan Veer Mehra, who did not find his tone right, asked him to repeat. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner underlined that whatever Mishra speaks holds no sense.

Eventually, the two got into an ugly argument. Karan called Avinash ‘Ashish’, and the latter replied, "This is Bigg Boss 18. This is Avinash Mishra. Naam yaad rakhna, zindagi bhar yaad rahega." (Remember the name; you will remember it for the rest of your life). The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor took a sarcastic jibe at him and remarked, "Jaanta kaun hai tere ko?" (Who knows you?).

Avinash retorted, saying, "Jo insaan show jeet ke aaya hai fir bhi usko log nahi jaan rahe hain." (The person who has won a show is still not recognized by people). Further, Mehra stated that his name is associated with victory, whereas Mishra is known for being ousted from a show. The Pavitra Rishta actor added, "Itna mic drop karunga main tere, thak jaayega uthaate uthaate." (I will roast you so much that you will get exhausted).

It was during this spat that Karan was also seen remarking, ‘Don’t teach daddy how to make babies.’ He said, “You (Avinash) are number 37. Tere jaise 36 logo ko abhi sidha kar ke aaraha hoon.” (I have dealt with 36 more people like you). Shilpa mentioned that Avinash asked Eisha not to clean the utensils after lunch. While the actress was still explaining the entire matter, Mishra intervened and locked horns with her.

