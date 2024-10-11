Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan gets furious after Karan Veer Mehra says he converted his wife's religion; 'Main iski band baja deta’

In the last episode (October 10) of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Arfeen Khan were seen discussing behavioral patterns and a few aspects related to mind psychology. Eventually, their discussion turned sour after the actor expressed the possibility that Arfeen forcefully changed his wife’s religion after marriage. The comment irked the life coach, who warned the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner not to talk about his wife in such a manner.

Arfeen Khan decodes Karan Veer Mehra's personality

The incident started when Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, and Karan Veer Mehra, among others, were sitting in the dining area. During their conversation, the life coach opened up about his thoughts related to Karan's personality and behavior. Arfeen said that he believes the Pavitra Rishta actor to be a strong man, but Karan disagreed. Mehra explained that he has lots of feminine energy and refers to himself as a 'kitchen boy.' He also expressed his liking for keeping things clean and being sensitive towards other individuals.

Meanwhile, Shilpa claimed that it was not something like a man with female traits. So, Karan shared how he has been raised by all females as he did not have a father in his life for a long time. Indirectly, the actor claimed that someone's energy depends upon the circumstances, but Arfeen disagreed and said that such aspects depend upon genetics. Eventually, the life coach elaborated on how the human brain has behavior patterns, and he finds them but doesn't tell that person anything about those patterns.

However, Mehra had a different opinion. He expressed his awareness about knowing his own behavior patterns and asserted that he has the capability to break them. When Arfeen referred to him as having a victim mindset, Karan again disagreed and added that it was his judgment about him. Khan tried to highlight that talking about such a matter might be Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor's trigger points. In response, Karan pointed out how Arfeen has been folding hands, which is one of the signs that a person is getting triggered.

Karan Veer Mehra on Arfeen Khan's trigger points

Arfeen Khan said, "His (Karan Veer Mehra's) identity has been whacked a few times, probably due to marriage, maybe because of one, two, or three marriages. I don't know, his background is violence. He has got bad behavior and I'm not being negative here. He is internally a very good man, and what he is trying to do is find his true power." After Khan was done talking about the actor's personality, the latter asked to let him judge him. So, Karan stated that as a judgment, he could say that since 100 people are under Arfeen, the latter remains in the demeanor that everyone listens to him.

Taking the conversation ahead, the KKK 14 winner passed a remark on Arfeen's marriage, saying, "He can think, ‘I’ve married a person who is from a different cast, and I’ve converted her to this…" Arfeen was offended by such a comment and warned Karan Veer to refrain from making any derogatory remarks about his wife. The former also made it clear that he did not convert his wife to change her religion.

To avoid escalating conflict, Karan walked away from the room and stated that he understood behavioral patterns but acknowledged that he was not as experienced as Arfeen. After he went away, Arfeen told Shilpa Shirodkar, "Abhi agar wo iss ghar mein naho hota na, main iski band bajata (If he had not been in this house, I would have taught him a lesson)."

