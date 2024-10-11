Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar ‘Phattu’ during spat; criticizes her for adopting ‘safe’ strategy

It has only been a few days since Bigg Boss 18 kicked off, and the contestants have already started picking fights. While Gunratna Sadavarte has been delivering entertaining content with his dramatic instincts, Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena seem to be at loggerheads ever since their dispute over bedroom arrangements happened. In the new promo, Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen arguing after the former claimed that she was playing safe in the game.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo has Rajat Dalal confronting Shilpa regarding her game strategy and calling out her for playing safe. The fitness enthusiast told her, "Aap sabka dhyaan rakhte ho, agar ghar mein kalesh ho raha hai and dikh raha hai ke koi 3 logon ko target kare kisi bhi cheez ke liye (You take care of everyone. If there's chaos in the house and it's clear that three people are targeting someone over anything)."

Replying to his remark, the actress made it clear that she won't pass any judgment until any issue involves her. Shilpa Shirodkar said, "Jab tak baat mere pe nahi aati main koi bhi judgement nahi paas karungi." Further, Dalal went on to add, "Mera apna maan na hai koi kisi bhi tarah se apne aap ko captain na samjhe (I believe no one should consider themselves the captain in any way)."

Eventually, their conversation turned into a heated spat. The argument escalated when Shilpa and Rajat both lost their cool and fired pointed remarks. Shilpa warned him not to teach her how to react and when to react. To this, Dalal replied, "Maine aapko pucha hai, aapko order nahi diya hai (I just asked you, and I did not give you any order)."

Advertisement

Confronting him about the entire matter, the Bewafa Sanam actress states, "Aapke hisaab se sab ko bolna chahiye jo aap ko lage ki sahi hai (According to you, everyone should talk about that side of the story that you find right)." Lastly, Rajat Dalal calls her 'Phattu.'

In the last episode (October 10), Shehzada Dhami and the fitness trainer were discussing Shilpa Shirodkar . They highlighted how the actress has been playing by adopting a safe strategy in the game amid the growing tensions inside the controversial house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls NOT crying on his father’s demise; ‘I was just 10 years old’