Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena assures Chaahat Pandey he will give her ‘tadka’ of his tongue as they lock horns: 'Thoda sa ungrateful behave karo'

Bigg Boss 18 has kept the audience hooked with its dramatic tasks and nominations. In the latest episode, dated October 14, Karan Veer Mehra had a nasty verbal spat with Avinash Mishra. Alice Kaushik and Shrutika Arjun argued when the latter accused the former of mocking her South Indian accent. In the upcoming promo of the show, Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey will be seen locking horns. It is quite clear that they don't get along and have been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

The promo showed Vivian Dsena preparing a tadka for lunch and offered it to his fellow contestants if they wanted it. He went and personally poured the tadka on the plates of everyone. Further, the Madhubala actor asked if anyone else wanted it.

In response to the same, Chaahat agreed. Vivian asked her to say please and underlined that he wasn't someone's servant.

The Nath actress responded, "Aapne bola aur kisi ko chahiye toh maine bola mere mein daal do (You said if anyone else needs it, I said put it in mine)." The Sirf Tum actor replied, "Toh please bolne mein chhoti nahi ho jaayegi (Your value won't diminish if you say please)." Chaahat refused and explained that she requested the same from him in a very polite manner and that if he did not want to give it to her, it was okay.

She said, "Arre bhai jab maine disrespect ki hi nahi hai toh fir main please kyun bolu?" Dsena clapped back and remarked, "Areh ek generic tareeka hota hai na baat karne ka? Aur uss se zyada tadka chahiye toh thoda sa ungrateful behave karo, main dunga apne zubaan se tadka (There's a generic way of talking. And if you want more tadka, behave a bit ungrateful, and then I will give you a ‘tadka’ of my tongue)."

For the uninitiated, this isn't the first time Vivian and Chaahat have gotten into an argument. During the first nomination of Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat called out Vivian's 'strong attitude', and hence she nominated him.

Replying to her claims, Dsena remarked that he shows attitude to people who deserve it. His explanation did not go well with her, and an irked Chaahat asked him, "Kisi ne pucha aapko (Did anybody ask you?)." Responding to her, Vivian commented, "Tere se baat kari? (Did I talk to you?)"

