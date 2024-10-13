Bigg Boss 18, October 12 Written Update: Shehzada Dhami accuses Avinash Mishra of copying Asim Riaz; duo gets into physical altercation

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting with each passing episode. In today's episode (October 12), Avinash Mishra's fight with Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami over food was the highlight. It all started when the Nath actor noticed Vivian making food for himself. He argued that it must be distributed equally among the housemates. Meanwhile, Avinash got into an ugly spat with Shilpa Shirodkar. Later, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor accused him of copying Asim Riaz.

Avinash Mishra warns Shilpa Shirodkar not to play 'woman card'

When Avinash questioned why the housemates had not been informed about Vivian cooking something. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar mentioned that the Madhubala actor did not get enough food. This statement of hers irked Avinash, and he began arguing with her. The actress claimed that no one has been eating anything secretly so that others don't get to know.

However, the Titlie actor passed a sarcastic smile that did not go well with Shilpa. The latter called him out and asked him not to smile like that to her. To this, Mishra responded, "Don't you dare nahi. Dare mere ko mat bataiye. Mera daring bahut upar hai (You don't point out my daring ability. I have a very high daring level)." As their argument escalated, Avinash requested her not to play any woman card.

While she continuously expressed disappointment in the way he smiled, Avinash asserted that he could smile the way he wanted. The entire spat made Shilpa cry and other housemates consoled her. On the other hand, Karan Veer Mehra questioned the way Avinash hid coffee and did not inform anyone.

Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra's physical altercation

A while after his clash with Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra asked Shehzada Dhami if he knew where coffee was kept before the fight happened. When the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor mentioned that hiding coffee is wrong in any way, Avinash called him 'baingan. The latter meant that Dhami changed his side and thoughts in no time.

The whole issue turned ugly when the duo got engaged in a physical brawl. Taking a dig at Shehzada, Mishra remarked that the former had no topic of his own. During the fight, when Sethji actor asked him to look his face in the mirror, he did so. Dhami then underlined that he had just copied Asim Riaz's style.

What else happened in the episode?

Shrutika Arjun Raaj slipped into an emotional breakdown after Vivian Dsena spoke about her overly excited behavior. Later, he went to her and clarified his intentions. Further, Salman Khan had a banter with Shrutika. Taking the Weekend Ka Vaar ahead, the Tiger 3 actor had a conversation with Muskan Bamne and reminded her to contribute to the game.

Bigg Boss hosted a segment wherein all the contestants opened up about their thoughts regarding whom they thought of playing a character in the show rather than showing their real personality. At the end of the task, Avinash Mishra received the most judgment about not showcasing his true face.

Furthermore, Salman Khan told Nyrraa Banerjee that she often speaks when not needed.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. This season marked the 15th year of the popular Indian television reality show.

These contestants include Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Raj Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey, and Arfeen Khan.

