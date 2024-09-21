Bigg Boss 18: Khatron Ke Khiladi's finalist Karan Veer Mehra CONFIRMED for Salman Khan-hosted reality show

The internet is abuzz with the news of Bigg Boss 18, and viewers are eagerly waiting for every little update about the show. As per the latest developments, a new person's name has been added to the confirmed list of contestants. And it's none other than the daring Karan Veer Mehra. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know more details.

India Today confirmed the news on September 21 that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's first finalist, Karan Veer Mehra, after setting fire to the stunts of Rohit Shetty's show, will enter Bigg Boss 18 House. The publication mentioned that its source said, "The actor has been approached for Bigg Boss for the past few years. Last season, he was nearly confirmed, but scheduling conflicts prevented his participation. After his successful stint on KKK, Karanveer is keen to explore more non-fiction projects. The makers are also eager to capitalize on his rising popularity following the Rohit Shetty show."

Check out Karan Veer Mehra's recent social media post here:

Besides him, the other confirmed contestants of the controversial reality show are television actors like Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey, and Avinash Mishra. Other speculated contestant names include Nia Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Sameera Reddy, Maxxtern, Purav Jha, Pooja Sharma, Thugesh, Dolly Chaiwala, Sheezan Khan, Deepika Arya, Nusrat Jahan, Alice Kaushik, Harsh Beniwal, Karan Patel, Isha Koppikar, and Surbhi Jyoti.

The theme for Bigg Boss 18 will revolve around the past, present, and future. A few reports also mentioned that contestants from previous seasons will also appear. Last week, the makers dropped the first teaser of the show which has further fueled the anticipation surrounding the show. It also revealed that the theme is Time Ka Taandav.

More details about the confirmed contestants, premiere date, and time of Salman Khan's show are still awaited.

