Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED contestants: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shehzada Dhami, Nyrra Banerji and 2 more popular actors to participate; read to know

It's official! The makers of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, recently released the teaser for the 18th season. Now, we have an exciting update for all the Bigg Boss fans. Several popular faces from the entertainment industry have been confirmed to participate in the Salman Khan-led popular reality show.

Television actors like Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra are confirmed contestants in Bigg Boss Season 18. While more names are being approached to participate in this much-anticipated reality show, these four names have signed the dotted lines. More information about other contestants' participation is still awaited.

Watch announcement video of Bigg Boss Season 18 here-

Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra have been among the well-known faces of the telly world. Their talent has garnered them immense fame and a huge fanbase. While Shehzada was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Nyrraa Banerji was seen on Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

On the other hand, Chaahat Pandey is currently wrapping up her final scenes in Nath- Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani and will soon be seen in Bigg Boss 18. Speaking about Avinash Mishra, the actor was last seen in Meetha Khatta Pyar Hamaara.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Avinash and Chaahat will be reuniting for the third time in Bigg Boss after their previous two shows, Nath and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya.

Apart from these four celebrities, other popular names such as Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Sameera Reddy, Maxxtern, Purav Jha, Pooja Sharma, Thugesh, Dolly Chaiwala, Sheezan Khan, Deepika Arya, Nusrat Jahan, Alice Kaushik, Harsh Beniwal, Karan Patel, Isha Koppikar and Surbhi Jyoti are rumored to be approached for Bigg Boss 18.

On September 5, Salman Khan shot the promo for Bigg Boss Season 18. The superstar was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived to shoot for the upcoming season. On September 17, the markets of Bigg Boss made an official announcement of the 18th season.

More details about the confirmed contestants, premiere date, and time are still awaited.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni star Mahir Pandhi OPENS up on his bond with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and whether he will be in Bigg Boss 18: Report