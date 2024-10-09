Bigg Boss 18: Lesser known facts about Arfeen Khan who knows why Salman didn't marry and Sara Arfeen Khan who'll be seen in Singham Again

The highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 18 happened on October 6, with Salman Khan back at the helm as host. Among the contestants are well-known personalities Arfeen Khan and his wife, Sara. Arfeen, a life coach and author, has collaborated with Hrithik Roshan and has coached a diverse range of people, including students, celebrities, and business leaders.

Arfeen's good friend is Hrithik Roshan. The makers had also shared a promo where Arfeen told Salman Khan that everyone had this question of why he was not married. However, he had the answer to the same.



A report by Indian Express stated, "Arfeen and Sara who currently live in Dubai, will be flying to Mumbai on 2nd October to join as contestants on Bigg Boss 18. Arfeen is a known figure in the industry and wears many hats. He has been a TED speaker, a life coach, and an author. He has also worked closely with a number of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff."

To talk about Sara Arfeen Khan, a report by ETimes states that she is set to have a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. A source close to her revealed that she had wrapped up her shooting before she entered Bigg Boss's house. She made her TV debut in 2010 with Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein and then did shows like Zindagi Wins, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Siya Ke Ram (as Surpanakha), Jamai Raja, and Agent Raghav – Crime Branch.





Sara last appeared on television in 2017 with Love Ka Hai Intezaar, and now, after a seven-year hiatus, she is returning to the spotlight in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. When discussing her participation in the show alongside Arfeen, she mentioned that his presence could be a double-edged sword. While his support empowers her, couples often find themselves as prime targets, and there's a tendency for others to stir up conflict between them.

Sara is aware of the same, but they are prepared to face it individually. She also revealed that she and Arfeen have not done any intense preparation, but their life experiences are their biggest strength.

