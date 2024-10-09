Bigg Boss 18: PETA issues letter to host Salman Khan; urges to remove donkey from show: ‘Set a compassionate example’

Bigg Boss 18 features an animal which is locked inside the controversial reality show. The current season features 18 contestants, but the 19th contestant was a surprise to the viewers. This time, the makers have brought a donkey dubbed as Gadhraj into the Bigg Boss house. Reacting to this, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has requested that host Salman Khan and the makers avoid using animals as props for entertainment on the show.

Shaurya Agrawal, an advocacy associate with PETA, issued a letter addressing Salman Khan. The letter emphasizes that people are deeply distressed about keeping a donkey in the Bigg Boss 18 house. It reads, "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored."

The letter addressed to Salman Khan strongly pleads for him to utilize his influence as the show's host to hand over the donkey to PETA India. The letter emphasizes that one of the contestants, Gunratna Sadavarte, introduced the donkey into the house. Additionally, it emphatically asserts that the use of an animal on the show's set is no 'laughing matter.'

Further, the note mentions, "Society has evolved, and the caring public finds the use of animals on shows sad, not funny. Please take the steps suggested in this letter to show that Bigg Boss recognizes animals deserve our compassion and respect."

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 18:

For the unversed, housemates are looking after Gadhraj as part of their daily activities. Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024. The first nomination is likely to unfold soon. The personalities seen inside the house are Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

