Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 7: Sara Arfeen Khan asks Chaahat Pandey to not do TV drama by crying; Avinash Mishra says, 'do saal se dekh raha hun'

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 18, the eighteen contestants were seen making acquaintances and bonding with each other. While the housemates were still settling and getting to know each other, Tajinder Bagga and Hemlata Sharma went to jail in place of Chaahat Pandey. The Nath actress was given the task of convincing two people to go to jail instead of her, and she succeeded

During a conversation, the Viral Bhabhi got teary-eyed as she was locked in the four walls, unable to converse with everyone and roam around freely. Looking at Hemlata, Chaahat Pandey also started crying, blaming herself for the former’s imprisonment. Sara Khan reacted and called the Nath actress ‘na shukri’ and asked her to stop her TV drama as people have seen it enough in 1000 episodes.

Watch the latest promo of the show:

Sara Khan was then seen sharing the entire incident with Avinash Mishra, to which Chaahat’s co-actor said he had seen it enough in the last two years. Sara was later seen making Chaahat understand her point of view. On the other hand, we also saw Rajat Dalal talking about his most recent accident and getting furious at Tajinder, who asked the YouTuber if he hit and ran. Rajat said, ‘Gate beech me hai, varna yahi tera mazak bana deta’.

We also saw Chum Darang and Shehzada Dhani wrangling as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor questioned the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ ethnicity. Chum was seen abusing Shehzada. Meanwhile, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte shared his jailing experience. At the end of the episode, the contestants were seen performing ration tasks.

