Bigg Boss 18: Lesser known facts about Hema Sharma: From starring in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, to accusing his security team of misbehavior and more

Here, take a look at the lesser-known facts of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Hema Sharma, who is being seen in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Siddhi Chatterjee
Written by Siddhi Chatterjee , Writer
Updated on Oct 07, 2024 | 07:23 PM IST | 4.7K
Hema Sharma, Salman Khan
Picture courtesy- Pinkvilla

The grand premiere episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 aired yesterday October 6 at pm. He introduced Hema Sharma, who initially had a tiff with the actor. For the unversed, she is a social activist, actress and an internet star. She is known as the famous Viral Bhabhi because of her super entertaining dance videos and reels.

Hema Sharma essayed the role of a reporter in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. She was also seen in movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered. She came into the limelight when she accused Salman Khan's security team of misbehavior. According to a DNA report, it was in 2023 when she claimed that Salman's team had ill-treated her and she was thrown out of the sets like a dog.


Hema claimed in an interview with Firstpost, "I wanted to meet Salman Sir after shooting. I spoke to about 50 people about that. I wanted to meet him and take a picture with him.” She added, “I also talked to Pandit Janardhan, who appeared in Bigg Boss earlier. He promised to make me meet Salman Khan. We went there, but I was treated very badly. They insulted me and kicked me out like a dog." 

Talking more about Hema, she has done TV shows like Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Samrat Ashok and the web show Inspector Avinash. She hails from Muradnagar, Ghaziabad and is a graduate of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Mumbai.

However, before coming to the sets of Bigg Boss 18, Hema in a statement mentioned how 2nd October holds a lot of importance for her. She had said that it was on that day when she had started shooting for Dabangg 3, a film that not only gave her the opportunity to work with Salman Khan but also launched a new chapter in her career. 

"Fast forward to this year, 2nd October is also the day I received the call to enter the Bigg Boss house – another major turning point in my life. To me, this date symbolizes new beginnings, and the fact that it connects with Salman Khan in such a meaningful way feels like destiny", she then said.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Hema good luck with her journey in Bigg Boss 18 house.

Credits: DNA, Firstpost
