Bigg Boss 18, November 24: Hina Khan calls Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra’s bond ‘convenience wali dosti’, Says latter has potential to bring house down

Popular actress Hina Khan who is currently inspiring millions across the world with her journey of battling stage three breast cancer entered the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight (November 24). A former Bigg Boss finalist, the actress who earned the title of ‘Sher Khan’ owing to her stint gave a reality check of relationships among the housemates. The actress also questioned one of the most talked about bonds inside the house– Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar’s.

Hina Khan sets up a task for the contestants as they sit in their own groups. Each contestant from groups A, B, C, and D will have to point out one contestant from the other groups who they think is the rotten apple of the group. Avinash Mishra calls Karan Veer Mehra as the latter was sitting with Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, and Digvijay Rathee.

Explaining his decision, he says that none of the people from the group has clarity in their relationships. Talking about Karan, he says that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner is manipulating Shilpa by saying the same thing every week. The latter knows that Shilpa nominated him, but he is still continuing his friendship with her.

Agreeing with the point, Hina Khan asks, “Jo last week huya, Shilpa ne aapko nominate kiya. Honestly, aaj tak humein reasons samajh mein nahi aaya as viewers. You don’t nominate your friends. (What happened last week, Shilpa nominated you. Honestly, as viewers, we haven't understood the reason yet.)”

Then she adds that her question is for Karan, “National television pe ek dignity naam ke cheez hoti hain na. Aapka dost jo aapko itna importance deti hain, aapko nominate kar diye. Aaj aap ghar jaa sakte the. Ye koi chhoti baat nahi hain. Jab aapka dost aapko chhuda ghop rahe hain, toh aapka aur Shilpa ka equation pe sawal isliye bar bar aata hain, kyunki aap khade nahi hote.

(You should have dignity on national television. Your friend who gives so much importance to you ends up nominating you. You could have gone home today. This is not a small thing. Your friend is stabbing you. Questions are raised on your and Shilpa's equation because you don't stand up for yourself.)”

She adds that Karan became the bigger person by not nominating Shilpa in return for her actions. “Par ye convenience wali jo group hain na, jo convenience wali dosti hain, wo dikh raha hain. (But this friendship of convenience is showing now).” Hearing the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s statement, all the contestants clap.

Khan continues, “One second guys, nobody has to clap. Let me be very very clear. He has the potential. He can bring the house down. But unfortunately, I don’t know why you don’t take a stand for yourself.” Karan explains that maybe this is the personality he wants to show now as he breaks relationships with others quickly. So, this time he wants to give as many chances as possible.

