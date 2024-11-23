Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan questions Avinash Mishra's relationships; tells Shilpa Shirodkar 'Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra are your tail'

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan is set to school, question, and slam contestants in tonight's weekend ka vaar episode that you can't afford to miss. The promos have been released back to back, where Salman can be seen questioning Avinash Mishra and slamming Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra indirectly.

Colors TV dropped a new promo for the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. In this promo, Salman Khan told Avinash Mishra that he would ask what Eisha Singh asked him. The host reminded Avinash that he was angry with Eisha and asked, "Will you be angry with me?" Avinash replied, "No no sir."

Salman Khan reminded Avinash that Eisha questioned his changed behavior and started talking more about the game and the people involved in the game. Salman stated how Avinash even said that Eisha is hard to convince. Salman told Avinash, "You were playing raw; emotions were true. You were going overboard, but you controlled it, but now you look calculative."

Avinash explained how he has always been clear in the game and mentioned that he considers Alice Kaushik, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh important. He stated that he doesn't care about other contestants. Avinash even mentioned that even when these three were not in his support, he took a stand for himself.

Avinash Mishra said that he considers himself as his top priority but supports Alice, Eisha, and Vivian. Avinash revealed that he can't make such good bonds with anyone in the show, and everyone knows it.

Salman told Avinash, "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki you want to fly solo. Yeh rishte aapko ghutan mehsus kara rahe hain. Piche khich rahe hai (You want to fly solo, and these bonds are holding you back. It's completely up to you)."

In another promo of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan questioned Shilpa Shirodkar's bond with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra and reminded her how the two often come to her to clarify who is superior. Shilpa agreed that Vivian and Karan Veer often jokingly ask her who is important to her. Salman tells her that it is not a joke, and Karan Veer agrees. Salman then told Shilpa that Vivian and Karan Veer are her tail.

Apart from this, Salman Khan can also be seen schooling Rajat Dalal for threatening contestants with his political connections. In tonight's weekend ka vaar episode, Bigg Boss 11 first runner-up Hina Khan will make an appearance as a special guest on the show.

