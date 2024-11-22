Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra questions Rajat Dalal: 'Jail mei kitne din tha?'; latter gets furious and tells Digvijay Rathee 'Mai uski g***d...'

Bigg Boss 18 tonight's (November 21) episode saw several unmissable moments. However, a conversation between Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal grabbed eyeballs. It all started when Karan Veer called Rajat to have a conversation. He then asked Rajat whether he was still willing to fight. Rajat mentioned that only if such a situation occurs then he can still fight.

Karan Veer Mehra then questioned Rajat, "Jail mei kitne din tha? (For how many days you were in jail)." Rajat mentioned that he doesn't want to discuss his personal life. The actor corrected him that he was inquiring about his stay in Bigg Boss jail and said "Nahi, yaha par (No, over here)." Rajat shared he was in Bigg Boss jail for three days.

Karan Veer explained to him how staying in jail allows one to learn a lot in life. He added, "I have been working for 20 years now." The actor reminded Rajat how he was informed about his personal life on the premiere night and mentioned how he could have done a lot of harm as he already knew about his personal life.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said, "I will give you my background. My mother is politically connected. She is working in Delhi. Now when Common Wealth Games happened, she gave training to Delhi police on how to talk to kids and women. I was in the seminar. My uncle was in PMO and is now retired. My grandfather has been a magistrate. I have met cops since childhood so I am not scared."

Advertisement

Karan revealed how he had shared previously also that he might have fights over food and if someone disrespects women. Karan reminded Rajat how he spoke rudely to Shilpa Shirodkar and he didn't like it at all. He explained to Rajat why he was discussing this matter as he was hurt because Shilpa is older than everyone.

Karan said that he wanted to share his point of view with him. Rajat mentioned how he will raise his opinions on anyone and he knows where to talk what. While Digvijay Rathee tried to be the mediator, Rajat refused to listen to him and mentioned that he would discuss this topic when he wanted to.

Later, while talking to Digvijay, Rajat expressed how Karan Veer mocked his hand injury even after knowing that he couldn't work out properly. Rajat revealed, "Meko uski personal life ka bohot kuch pata hai. Chaar taane maar sakta hu mei (I know a lot about his personal life and even I can taunt him)

Advertisement

Rajat told Digvijay that Karan Veer tried to demean his injury. Rajat Dalal added, "Voh uski pechan bata raha hai, mai ek phone mei uski g***d faad dunga. Kaha kaha se phone aayege usko hisab nahi samaj aayega. Par mai kya yeh chize bolta hu? (He is talking about his contacts. I can damage him just by making one call. He won't even realize. But do I keep saying this?)."

He revealed he has more contacts than Karan Veer Mehra and accused the latter of poking him purposely. Towards the end of the conversation, Rajat said that Karan Veer was trying to form an alliance with him.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get Bigg Boss 18 updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: Avinash Mishra admits he has to make 'efforts' in his friendship with Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik; Vivian Dsena opines