Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Hina Khan gets teary eyed when Salman Khan calls her 'real life fighter' as she battles stage three breast cancer

Hina Khan is courageously battling stage three breast cancer and has been an inspiration to many. Despite physical and emotional challenges, Hina is determined to work and recently made a special guest appearance on the Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode. In the newly released promo, Salman Khan can be seen giving strength to Hina as she battles stage three breast cancer and calls her a 'real-life fighter.'

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss Season 18 on their official Instagram page, offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, Salman Khan welcomed Hina Khan on the stage and called her a "real-life fighter."

While talking to him, Hina Khan expressed, "Maine iss khoobsurat journey se joh chiz apne saath leke gayi hu voh hai strength (From this beautiful journey what I have learned is strength)."

She continued, "Bohot hi khoobsurat tag mila tha muje show mei, puri duniya muje 'sher khan' ke naam se jaanti hai (I got a beautiful tag and the world knows me by the name of 'sher khan')."

Salman Khan told her, "Aap humesha ek fighter rahi ho aur har challenge se ladd rahi ho iss vakt (You have always been a fighter, and now you are fighting every challenge)." Hina gets emotional upon hearing this. Salman assures her, "You will be okay, one thousand percent."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo featuring Hina Khan here-

The caption of this promo read, "The OG Sher Khan ne Weekend Ke Vaar par dastak di hai, Salman ke chehre par muskuraahat chhayi hai."

To note, Hina Khan participated in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11 and emerged as the first runner-up.

Ever since Hina disclosed the news of being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024, she has been receiving strength and love from all her co-stars, well-wishers, and fans. As she seeks treatment for the same, the actress has been suffering from several other side effects of the treatment.

Hina revealed suffering from mucositis, which is a side effect of chemotherapy. At an event, Hina suffered crippling neuropathic pain, which makes her unable to stand for more than a few minutes. Despite her fluctuating health conditions, the actress has been working actively and staying optimistic.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, this week one of the nominated contestants, that is, Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Karan Veer Mehra, will be evicted. Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode airs at 9:30 PM.

