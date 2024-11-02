Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Alice Kaushik accuses Chaahat Pandey of being unhygienic: 'Washroom jab use karti hai toh...'

Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episodes promise unlimited entertainment as the viewers will witness unexpected moments in the game. In the new weekend ka vaar promo, it is seen that Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik will accuse Chaahat Pandey of of not having a class and of being unhygienic. This accusation will evoke a reaction from Chaahat to which Salman Khan will also agree.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their social media page. In this promo, it can be seen that Salman Khan asked Vivian Dsena to give a prop hamper to the contestant who doesn't have a class.

Vivian took Chaahat Pandey's name and said, "Iss level pe inke comments hote hai aur agar inko koi give back karta hai toh uska jawab same nahi hota. (If someone gives back to her comments, her answers are not the same)."

Replying to Vivian, Chaahat said, "Class ki zarurat inhe hai. Vivian way of talking ki class aapko zarur leni chahiye (He needs to have class. Vivian, you should take class to learn the way of talking)."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Salman then called Alice Kaushik and asked her which contestant required hygiene. To this, Alice took Chaahat's name and said, "Washroom jab use karti hai toh kayi logo ko unke baad takleef hoti hai (When she uses the washroom, many people face problem to use the washroom after that)."

Advertisement

Chaahat revolted saying, "Toilet, washroom yeh sab bohot personal chize hoti hai. Yeh joh chaar log hai, agar ek chiz koi bol rha hai matlab chaaro ka point of view, opinion, answer, sab kuch same hoga (Toilet, washroom, these are very personal things. If one among these four said one thing then all four will have same point of view, opinion and answer)."

Agreeing with Chaahat, Salman Khan said, "Piche expression bhi same hi chal rahe hai (Their expressions are also the same)." The caption of this promo read, "Chaahat ke upar uthaaye gaye inn sawaalon se kya aap bhi sehmat hai?"

This weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 will be unmissable as two rivals- Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor will enter Salman Khan's show as wild card entrants.