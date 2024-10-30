Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra says 'get lost' to Chaahat Pandey; latter breaks down and expresses her wish to QUIT

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, has glued audiences to the screens. While the drama has just begun, a huge fight is expected to happen in the upcoming episode. Former co-stars Avinash Mishra and Chaahat Pandey will lock horns over house duty in Bigg Boss 18. But what caused their fight? Read further to know.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official media page. As the promo began, it can be seen that Chaahat Pandey questioned Avinash Mishra for not washing the utensils. Avinash then revolted saying, "Are you god or monitor? No!" Chaahat asked, "Will you decide that?" Avinash said, "Get lost."

Avinash Mishra then accused Chaahat of stalking him and asked, "Nazre nahi hatti na mujse? (You can't take your eyes off me)." This statement left the actress furious. She yelled, "Tumse ghatiya aur badtameez insaan puri duniya mai nahi hoga. Tumhare jaisi shakal pe thu hai. (There is no one as disgusting as your are. Your face is gross)."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 Promo here-

Avinash mimicked Chaahat stating, "Ek ladke no national Television pe thu bola gaya (She is calling me gross on national television)." While Eisha Singh looked annoyed with their argument, it was seen that Chaahat broke down in tears after her fight with Avinash.

Advertisement

An upset Chaahat then expressed her wish to quit the show and said, "Nahi reh sakti yaha (I can't stay here)."

The caption of this promo read, "Chaahat aur Avinash ke beech phirse chhidi hai shabdon ki jung, kya kabhi hum dekh paayenge inhe as a team ek sang?"

This is not the first time that Avinash and Chaahat have argued. Their rivalry goes back to the time when both worked opposite each other in the show, Nath. While all seemed well on camera, their off-screen bond was never good.

The former co-stars have clashed several times on Bigg Boss 18. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, their mothers were invited to support them. Chaahat Pandey's mother called out Avinash for doing her character assassination on national Television. Meanwhile, Avinash's mother accused Chaahat of provoking Avinash and playing the 'girl card.'

Premiered on October 6, so far Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, and Nyrraa Banerjee's journey ended on Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 29: Rajat Dalal gets physically violent with Avinash Mishra; Karan Veer Mehra wants to slap the latter