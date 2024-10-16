Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang get into physical altercation after latter calls him ‘s**la'

There have been many instances when Avinash Mishra has been called out for his aggressive behavior and dominating attitude in the show. In a dramatic turn of events in the Bigg Boss 18 house, he engages in a physical fight with Chum Darang. In the newly-released promo, BB assigns a special task and explains that housemates can get a ration only when two contestants enter the jail or anyone among them walks out of the house.

Tension arises when most contestants decide to vote for Avinash and decide that he must be evicted. This makes the actor angry, and he aggressively bursts out at the other contestants. He engages in a verbal spat with Arfeen Khan, saying, "Please don't mess with me. Did you get it? Kisi mein dum nahi hai akela bolne ka. Mai bolta hun tab sab nikal ke aate hain baahar (No one has the guts to speak. Everyone shows up with their thoughts once I put forth my opinions)."

Chum Darang responds to his claims by stating that Avinash speaks thoughtlessly and never listens to anyone. She makes pointed remarks and says, "Tum nahi sunta hai. Tum chal. Tum chal s**la." Listening to her comment, Avinash gets furious and loses his calm. The Nath actor becomes so intensely aggressive that both physically charge towards each other.

The other housemates intervene to separate the two and calm down the situation. However, the ugly spat escalates when the Badhaai Do actress again uses the derogatory remark to address him. After the physical altercation, Rajat Dalal suggests that Avinash should be voted out. Bigg Boss asks the actor to leave the house. In the last bit of the promo, we see Avinash leaving the house.

The nominated contestants of this week are Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik. Last week, no contestants were eliminated; however, Gadhraj was taken out of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

