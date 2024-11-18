Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Who are the new wildcard entrants Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry? Find Out

After Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, three new wildcard entrants will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 18 house in Week 7. The latest promo shows Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry as the new wildcard contestants. Let’s find out everything you need to know about these three female contestants.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo shows Model-actress Edin Rose, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) actress Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry setting the stage on fire with their dance moves as they are introduced as the new wildcard entrants.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

For the unversed, Edin Rose earned recognition with her modelling and acting stint. She is best known for Gandii Baat and the Telugu film Ravanasura. Yamini essayed the role of Shivani Chavan in the hist serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The dentist-turned-actress’ entry in the controversial reality show marks her comeback after a long hiatus. Aditi is a model and influencer with a strong social media presence.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ghar mein machne waali hai haseenaaon ki dhoom, jisko dekh contestants ka dil uthhega jhoom. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

The promo shows the excited housemates looking at the garden area. However, it is Karan Veer Mehra who looks the most excited to have the three new wildcard contestants at home. Karan says, "Hum kuch zyada hi lucky 6 ladke nahi hai kya? (Aren’t the 6 of us too lucky?)" talking about the BB guys currently locked inside the house.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how the entry of these three wildcard entrants changes the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 18 house. In week 6, no contestants got eliminated and reports suggest that there might be double elimination in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra feels bad after Shilpa Shirodkar nominates him; former says she wants to save THIS contestant