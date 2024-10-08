Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra confronts Arfeen Khan for not helping him; hits back at Avinash Mishra saying 'Tu tadak mat'

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, and the show has already turned dramatic. From heated arguments to ugly spats, the housemates are serving some entertaining content to the viewers. As per a promo, the upcoming episode will have Karan Veer Mehra getting into a tense argument with Nath actor Avinash Mishra and life coach Arfeen Khan. The verbal fight starts after the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner begins doing a task alone, which he was supposed to do with Avinash.

Going by the promo, Mehra argued with Arfeen, asking why he didn't help him or offer assistance after noticing him doing the task alone. While they talk about it, the TED speaker gets furious and starts talking to the Pavitra Rishta actor in a high pitch. Khan warns, "Bhai aap faltu ki baat nahi karo mere saath (Please don't talk rubbish to me)." Responding to his strong statements, Karan Veer comments, "Faltu ki baat kaise hui ye? (How is this rubbish?)." Meanwhile, Avinash Mistra interferes in their fight and extends support to Arfeen.

The Titli actor points out Karan Veer's mistake by saying, "Wahin wrong hogaya (that was wrong)" suggesting that the latter already made a mistake by attempting the task on his own. An annoyed Karan tells Mishra that he doesn't deserve to speak, and eventually, they get engaged in a dispute. Avinash says, "Yeh mat bolo ki main bolne layak nahi hoon, baat yeh hai ki tune akele start kar diya task (Don't say that I am not worthy of speaking. The point is that you started the task alone)." Karan Veer hits back saying, "Tu tadak mat (Don't get angry)."

In the last episode (October 7), Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task to complete, and they had to participate in pairs. After Shrutika Arjun Raaj and Shilpa Shirodkar were done with their turns, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra were next in the queue to perform the task. When Mehra was informed about his turn, the actor went to the garden area but Avinash was nowhere to be found.

So, the Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor started performing the task alone and Arfeen, instead of helping Mehra, went inside the bedroom to wake Avinash and bring him to participate in the challenge. When Avinash saw Karan performing the task by himself, he confronted him, asking why he started without waiting for him.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!