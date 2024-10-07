Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Mishra reveals choosing Salman Khan's show over another project; says 'I was about to sign...'

The popular actor Avinash Mishra is all set to reveal his true personality on Bigg Boss 18, the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. Avinash, known for his work in fictional shows, is stepping into non-fiction for the first time as he currently resides in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Avinash discussed why he decided to join Bigg Boss 18.

Avinash Mishra shared that he had turned down offers to participate in the show in the past. The actor also talked about his favorite shows from his career and explained why they hold a special place for him. Quotes from the interview are as follows:

How excited are you to start your reality show journey by being a part of Salman Khan's show?

I feel great. I feel really blessed. This is my first reality show. It could have been any other reality show. I am glad that I am doing it.

Were you offered Bigg Boss previously?

Yes, I was offered Bigg Boss previously but I was doing a show at that time so it wasn't possible for me to leave the show and join the reality show. This year I was in the middle of joining another show. Meanwhile, this came so I joined Bigg Boss.

Were there any apprehensions or second thoughts while accepting Bigg Boss 18 offer?

I don't believe in second thoughts. Whatever comes at that moment and whatever I feel is right from the heart, I do it whether it's a fictional show or a non-fictional show. For last so many years, they have been offering me and I couldn't do it.

This year, they came to me when I was about to sign a show. When such things happen, you feel that there is destiny and connection so now I thought that it's good time. Sometimes you believe that destiny is playing its part and you just say okay to it and you go for it.

What is that one thing that might trigger you inside the Bigg Boss 18 house?

It is very situational. I can't predict that this thing will trigger me and this time I'll be calm. Some days are good and some days are bad. The game is how as a person you are as this is a personality game. So I can't predict what will trigger me and what will not trigger me. I am going to be how I am. The real me. I will react according to the situation.

Will friendships affect your game?

Friendship is a natural process. You can't think of making a connection inside or make a connection to go further in the show. It's a very natural thing. If naturally we are connected, I am sure it will remain after the show also. It can't be planned.

What are those three things you will miss inside Bigg Boss' house?

I am a very scheduled person. I am very organised. I want my meal on time. I will miss my schedule. The second thing will be my meal because there is less food inside the house and we all know it. Third is coffee. I know coffee will be available inside but the amount of coffee I need, I am sure that will be difficult to get inside.

Take a look at Avinash Mishra's post here-

Have you ever watched Bigg Boss?

I haven't watched Bigg Boss after season 8. After that I couldn't see, I came to Bombay. So after Bigg Boss 8, I haven't watched or followed Bigg Boss. If I look back at previous contestants, so many were good. Gautam Gulati was good. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz were nice. The list can go on as so many have played really well.

After Bigg Boss, if you are offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, will you take up another reality?

It depends on the situation. After that, if I have signed some show or web series or movies, or any other new project then I will continue that. If I am free and get the Khatron Ke Khiladi offer, that is a cool opportunity and I would love to do it.

Which show is extremely close to your heart?

First is Yeh Teri Galiyan. Because that was the very first head show of my career. It boosted my confidence and showed the industry that I can hold the show on my shoulders. I am very grateful for that show and the makers who trusted me for that.

The second show is Titli. Although the show had only run of 5-6 months but the show had a great impact on the audience. While most of the fictional shows are driven by the female leads, Titli was a male-oriented show. I am glad and extremely blessed to get that role because that was a tough role. Rarely such roles are offered to the male leads. I got it and people loved it.

Who has been your favorite co-star?

(Laughs) I have worked with a lot and they all have been very good to me. I had a very good working experience. I can't take one name.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the controversial reality show kickstarted on October 6. Led by Salman Khan, the show has been grabbing eyeballs for its unique approach and interesting contestants.

