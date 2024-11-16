Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor calls Digvijay Rathee 'toxic boyfriend'; confronts him for THIS reason

Ever since wild card entrants Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee stepped inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, the drama has levelled up. However, now it seems like the rivals are finding common ground as they are spotted conversing quite a lot of times. In a new clip, Kashish was also seen calling Digvijay 'toxic boyfriend' while talking to him.

In a clip from the live feed of Bigg Boss 18, it was seen that Kashish Kapoor questioned Digvijay Rathee for giving her 'hot and cold treatment' after the latter inquired about her well-being. Responding to her, Digvijay said that he does whatever he feels. Kashish reminded Digvijay how he never inquired about her whereabouts before and was suddenly doing that.

Digvijay asked her whether he can't inquire about her well-being. Kashish then questioned why he kept ignoring her. Digvijay asked Kashish, "Did you talk to me?" Kashish explained, "If there is a moment then I will talk." She stated how Digvijay walked away after having a small conversation with her.

Kashish Kapoor then asked him, "Why ignore?" Digvijay opposed saying he didn't ignore her, however, Kashish claimed he did.

Watch a glimpse of Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor's conversation here-

Digvijay explained that if he had not answered her questions, then she could have blamed her for ignoring. Kashish then said, "This is called hot and cold treatment." Digvijay refused saying he doesn't think it is called hot and cold treatment. Kashish stated, "Toxic boyfriend ka aisa nishani hoti hai (Toxic boyfriends have these traits)."

Digvijay bursts out in laughter claiming he is not her boyfriend. Kashish agreed with him but mentioned that his actions are like a "toxic boyfriend."

Going back to their entry in Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor had a massive showdown in front of Salman Khan before they entered the house. Their rivalry happened during the MTV Splitsvilla X5 finale when Kashish, who was Digvijay's partner, chose Rs 10 lakhs instead of performing the finale task with Digvijay. Due to this, Digvijay couldn't perform the finale task and was ousted from the dating reality show.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the weekend ka vaar episode of the show will air tonight featuring Salman Khan.

