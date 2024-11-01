Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rivals Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee enter as wild cards in Salman Khan's show; former says, 'Aaj yaha mere hi kaaran ho...'

If you think Bigg Boss 18 couldn't get better, hold your seats back as the makers have now introduced two much-wanted wildcard entrants in Salman Khan's show. MTV Splitsvilla X5 rivals Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have stepped inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as the season's two wildcard entrants. Yes, you read that right!

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode introducing the two wild card entrants of the season. As the promo started, Salman Khan announced that there are two wildcards who are set to be a part of the show. It is then seen that Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor are sharing stage with Salman Khan.

Salman questioned both whether they knew each other. Replying to the superstar host, Kashish Kapoor said, "I am the main character." Digvijay debated, mentioning that Kashish took his name in every podcast. Kashish revolted, saying, "Aap complete kar lo fir mai bolti hu (You speak first, then I will talk)."

Watch wild cards Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor's argument here-

Reminding him of what happened in MTV Splitsvilla X5, Kashish said, "Sambhal ke tumhare kismat ki dor mere hi haath thi last time. Aur aaj yaha ho toh bhi mere hi karan ho bhulna mat" (Beware, as your destiny was in my hand last time, you are here today because of me; don't forget that).

While the war of words happened, Salman Khan stood there confused and seemed irritated. Kashish stated how Digvijay blamed her for getting evicted in MTV Splitsvilla X5. She imitated Digvijay, revealing how he gave interviews: "Uss ladki ke karan mera bachpan ka sapna tut gaya. Meri maa roo di" (Because of that girl's greed, my childhood wish remained unfulfilled. My mother cried).

Digvijay argued, "Toh sach hi toh bola" (I have said the truth). He then stated, "Diwali hai, mai ye negativity bilkul nahi chahta apnei zindagi mei" (I don't want this negativity in my life on Diwali).

Salman, who looked frustrated with Kashish and Digvijay, asked them whether they were done fighting. Kashish said, "Inka hogaya toh mera definitely" (If he is done then even I am done).

Speaking about Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, the two were together in MTV Splitsvilla X5. While initially they played with their respective partners, towards the end of the show, they were paired together for the game. However, before the finale round, when Kashish was offered to play the finale stunt or walk away with Rs 10 lakhs, she chose the money.

Kashsih chose Rs 10 lakhs for herself and as Digvijay was her partner, even he got evicted from the finale stunt before performing the final stunt.

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee will enter Bigg Boss 18 in tonight's episode.

