Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan lashes out at Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra for threatening to rip each other apart; says 'Pitt jaaoge...'

Get ready for the spiciest episode of Bigg Boss 18! Superstar host Salman Khan gives a reality check to Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra after both had a massive showdown in the house. In the recent episode, Avinash and Digvijay lost their calm and got physically violent with each other. Both even threatened to rip each other apart after the show. Salman schooled both of them for the same, with an interesting example.

Colors TV dropped a new promo offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18. Salman Khan asked everyone if they wore jeans, and when everyone agreed, the host told Karan Veer Mehra to bring a pair of jeans. Karan Veer got it, and Salman instructed him to give it to Avinash.

Salman then asked Avinash Mishra to tear the jeans apart. Avinash tried his best, but when he couldn't do it, Salman instructed him to hand the jeans over to Digvijay. The latter attempted to tear the jeans as well but mentioned that he couldn't do it either. Salman encouraged Digvijay to keep trying, but he was also unsuccessful.

Salman stated, "Yeh jeans hai, yeh fatti hai par aapse fat nahi rahi. Aur aap aadmi faadne ki baat kar rahe hai bich se. Kitne aadmi aapne bahar faade hai, Digvijay (You are unable to rip the jeans apart and you are talking about ripping a human apart. Digvijay, many people have you ripped apart?)."

Digvijay Rathee revealed not beating anyone outside the Bigg Boss house. Salman said, "Bolte ho na 'Bahar aaja, faad dunga, bich se faad dunga.' Matlab kuch faadne mei experience hua hoga aapka. Faade hi honge aapne bahar (You say, 'Meet outside, I will tear you apart.' If you are saying this, you must have had experience doing it)."

Salman questioned Avinash, "Yeh konse show mei aaye ho aap? Karate combat mei aaye ho? Konse format mei aaye ho? (Avinash, you're in which show? Which format is this? Is this karate combat?)"

Digvijay and Avinash mentioned that they are in the Bigg Boss house, which is a show of showcasing their personalities. Salman Khan questioned, "Allowed hi nahi. Fir kisko impress karna chahte ho? (It is not allowed. Who are you trying to impress?)."

Salman stated, "Bahar ladayi ho jayegi toh pitt jaaoge kyuki aap dono ko ladna aata hi nahi. Chota bacha aake lapetke chala jaayega. (You will get beaten outside if you fight because you both don't know how to fight. A kid can also beat you)."

In another promo of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan reminded Avinash Mishra, "Which show are you in? WWE or WWF?" He continued, "Ladne jhagadne ka aapko itna shock hai, toh vaha par guso na aap log (If you guys want to fight, go in such shows)."

Featuring Salman Khan as the host, tonight's weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 will see Ashneer Grover and Dolly Chaiwala as special guests.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

