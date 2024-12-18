Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor tells Sara Arfeen Khan 'main inke baap ki naukar nahi hoon' as they argue; latter calls her 'stupid'

Bigg Boss 18 is currently the talk of the town. Whether it’s about physical fights or verbal spats, the house has always been an epicenter of controversies. While viewers can clearly notice two active groups, there’s another group that includes Sara Arfeen Khan, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Kashish Kapoor, and Rajat Dalal. In one of the promos, Sara and Kashish are seen arguing, shouting at each other, and exchanging pointed remarks.

The promo clip opens with Sara telling Rajat and other housemates that she won't be sitting with them from now on. To this, the fitness enthusiast light-heartedly says that she should accept her mistake for whatever she did during the recent painting task. Kashish also agrees with him and advises the actress to work on her mistakes.

However, Dalal remarks, "Sudharne ki zarurat hi nahi hai. Karo hi mat na faaltu kuchh bhi (There is no need to improve. Don't do it from now on)." The Splitsvilla X5 fame says, "Statements mat do waise (Don't say such demeaning things). That can be controlled." Listening to her, Sara loses her cool and adds, "I will. If I want to, I will."

Take a look at the promo here:

Kashish asks her not to shout at her and mentions that she can also scream. When the Singham Again actress tells her to shout, Kashish says, "I'm not as stupid as you."

Advertisement

Eventually, Sara turns furious and asks her not to call her stupid. Meanwhile, Rajat tries to calm down the Splitsvilla X5 fame, but the latter explains, "Main shaant hi baithi hun. Iss se zyada shaant kya ho sakti hun. Mera voice nahi uth raha hai (I am sitting quietly. I cannot be quieter than this. I am not raising my voice). I don't go around passing statements."

As Sara walks away, Kashish further tells Rajat, "Main inki baap ki naukar nahi hun ki inke tantrums jhelungi. Itna inko akele khelne ka mann hai toh chhor de tumhara kandha, khele akele. Bura lage, sach lage. Rajat ke dum par khel rahi hai na toh maane iss baat ko (I am not her father's servant to tolerate her tantrums. If she wants to play alone, then she should leave you. If she is playing by being on Rajat's side, then accept the same)."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Dec 17: Karan Veer Mehra says Chum Darang 'is at loss'; feels actress is unable to share her thoughts with clarity