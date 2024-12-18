Bigg Boss 18, Dec 17: Karan Veer Mehra says Chum Darang 'is at loss'; feels actress is unable to share her thoughts with clarity

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's equation is one of the most discussed aspects of the show among viewers. Earlier, the duo sat down to discuss their dynamics, and Karan clearly mentioned coming from guilt about hurting others because of himself. In today's (December 17) episode, the actor and Shilpa Shirodkar had a heartfelt conversation. The latter revealed that Chum was asking her about Karan's views on them sharing a close bond and hearty connection.

Shilpa told Karan, "Maine bola ki he was just saying ki 35 days hain (I said he was just saying that 35 days are left). He doesn't want to just let go of these 35 days. He is going to make the most of being with you. She asked, 'What does that mean?' Toh I said, 'Just be yourselves. Jaise tum log the kyunki jo bhi feelings woh bahut organically and naturally aaya hai' (Like you guys were because whatever feelings came, it developed organically and naturally)."

Karan responded, explaining, "Maine toh usko pehle hi bola hai ki mere jaise toh bahut hain (I have already told her that there are many like me). She has everything to lose, not me."

When Shilpa claimed that he had everything to lose, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner stated, "No, matlab in this agar kuchh hota hai toh she is at a loss because usko jawabdaari deni hai na (No, if something happens between us then she is a loss because she has to be held responsible)."

Advertisement

Further, when the actress remarked that Chum will have to face a big situation to tackle outside the house, Mehra expressed a possibility about the Badhaai Do actress. He explained that she might be unable to clearly convey her thoughts to him. Karan commented that Chum told him about being guilty and even apologized, but he didn't ask the reason.

For the unversed, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Chum expressed the possibility of her reconciling with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for 10 years.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Dec 14 Written Update: Salman Khan says 'decision lies in women's hands' after Chum Darang hints at going back to her ex