Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 17: 'Ladkiyan Avinash Mishra ke aas paas safe nahi hai,' Rajat; Sara Arfeen Khan slaps herself

Bigg Boss 18, October 17: For the last two days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, viewers witnessed a lot of controversies. The housemates also decided to throw Avinash Mishra out of the house. But in an interesting twist, Bigg Boss sent him back inside with the responsibility of distributing rations. However, a lot of chaos followed owing to the incident involving his fight with Chum Darang.

After Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra’s fight, Rajat Dalal made an explosive statement. As Bigg Boss asked the housemates to come to a decision regarding his elimination, Rajat was asked to explain the situation. During this, the social media content creator said, “Ladkiyan Avinash Mishra ke aas paas safe nahi hai (Girls are not safe around Avinash Mishra).”

While all Bigg Boss 18 housemates remained silent, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik raised their voices immediately. They stated that it was a big statement that Rajat was making on national television, and they spent their entire day with Mishra, and they felt very safe. Even during Avinash Mishra’s exit, Eisha continued saying that Avinash is aggressive, but he would never have raised his hand on Chum Darang and he has never made any girl feel unsafe. Muskan Bamne also agreed with them.

Later, when Avinash Mishra reenters the house as an inmate in jail responsible for distributing rations, Sara Arfeen Khan says Bigg Boss is making fun of them by sending the actor back into the house. She shares with the housemates that her husband, Arfeen Khan, missed the birth of their twin babies because he had to fly back to India from London for a seminar.

In her words, a profession that helps people to build their life is no joke and Avinash Mishra made fun of their profession by telling Arfeen, “Mind coach ko mind coach ki zaroorat hain (Mind coach also needs help.)”

Sara Arfeen, visibly upset also slapped herself and screamed as Eisha Singh and Shilpa Shirodkar tried to comfort her. She was heard saying, “This may be entertainment for you Bigg Boss,” as she questioned Bigg Boss’ motives. She went into the washroom and broke down. However, in Avinash's opinion, he was not wrong as he didn't target their profession but only mocked Arfeen Khan.

