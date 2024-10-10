Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Muskan Bamne breaks down as she fails to connect with anyone in house; 'Koi baat karne ke liye hai nahi'

Bigg Boss 18 saw the first nomination of the season, and Muskan Bamne is one of the nominated contestants for this week. While most of the contenders have already opened up and are trying to get to know each other, the Anupamaa fame is struggling to get comfortable and find footing. She recently told Karan Veer Mehra how there's no one in the house willing to listen, and everyone is interested in just keeping their point. Now, in the promo of the show, Muskan is seen getting into an emotional breakdown.

Talking to the master of the house, she opens up about battling loneliness in the house and discusses how the chaotic environment is affecting her mentally. Muskan Bamne says, "Mujhe kuchh pata nahi tha ki akele yahan pe kaise rahungi, kya karungi. Koshish kar rahi hun main abhi bhi, mujhe samajh nahi aa raha hai. Aisa feel ho raha hai ki, mujhe lag raha hai ki koi baat karne liye hai nahi (I had no idea how I would stay here alone, what I would do. I am still trying, but I am not able to understand. I feel like there is no one to talk to)."

Seeing her crying and distressed, Bigg Boss asks her if she needs any help. In response to this, the Anupamaa actress asks whether she could talk to her family members or get their photo. After Bigg Boss denies it, her sadness level increases.

In the latest episode, several housemates nominated her, citing that Muskan seems lost in the game and is too innocent for a game show like Bigg Boss 18. A few pointed out her lack of engagement with the other housemates and explained her least involvement in the game. Alice Kaushik stated that she feels Bamne is still in her shell, and now, it's time for her to open up and get along with other people.

For the unversed, Muskan Bamne played the role of Paakhi in Anupamaa. After leaving the show, she did not do any project until Bigg Boss 18 happened to her.

