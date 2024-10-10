Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls NOT crying on his father’s demise; ‘I was just 10 years old’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bigg Boss 18 has already started delivering entertaining and dramatic content to its viewers, with housemates trying to open up and form bonds with one another. In the last episode (October 9), Karan Veer Mehra shared a heartfelt story about his father's demise, revealing that he lost his father when he was only 10 years old. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner mentioned that he didn't cry when his father passed away, highlighting the profound impact it had on his life.

While working out in the gym with Shehzada Dhami, Karan Veer Mehra was asked about his father. Reflecting on his memories, Mehra said that his father was a loving man. Shehzada asserted that every child needs both a mom and dad in their life. Replying to the same, the Baatein Kuh Ankahee Si actor explained, "Meri mom ne bilkul bhi ek percent bhi kami nahi hone di. Abhi woh dekh rahi hogi na yeh, toh ro rahi hogi yeh cheezein sunn ke." (My mother made sure there was not even a one percent lack. She must be crying now hearing this).

Further, Karan added, "Aaj tak humne kabhi inn cheezon par baat bhi nahi ki hai. Kyunki main pala hoon ek dum strict boys jaise don't cry waale zone mein. Main roya nahi aaj tak kabhi. Apne dad ki death pe bhi nahi." (We’ve never really talked about these things because I grew up in a strict environment where boys are taught not to cry. I didn’t even cry at my dad’s death). The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor mentioned that he didn't shed a tear when his father passed away.

Advertisement

However, Karan Veer recalled the one time he did cry. He shared that two days before his dad’s passing, his father had shaved his mustache, which Karan found amusing at the time. The KKK 14 winner joked with his dad that it would grow back soon. But then, just two days later, his father passed away, and while everyone was crying, Karan was busy doing other chores. After his father’s death, he felt the pressure of taking on responsibilities at such a young age.

Karan added, "I was just 10 years old, and as they took him away, someone said to say goodbye and look at him one last time. When I saw him, I noticed that his mustache did not grow back, and that made me cry. That was the last time I cried."

For the unversed, the nominated contestants of the week are Muskan Bamne, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, and Gunaratna Sadavarte. Bigg Boss 18 marks the 15th year of Salman Khan as the host.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more Bigg Boss 18 updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 9: Vivian Dsena says, ‘5 chehre hai iske; koi action bol ke cut bolna bhul gaya, Chaahat Pandey reacts