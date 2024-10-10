Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 9: Vivian Dsena says, ‘5 chehre hai iske; koi action bol ke cut bolna bhul gaya, Chaahat Pandey reacts

In today’s (October 9) episode of Bigg Boss 18, the housemates started the morning still arguing over the bed arrangements. We saw Vivian and Chaahat’s dispute over who would sleep in the bedroom, as Vivian asked Chaahat not to order him. The Shakti actor claimed that Chaahat is fake and is still roleplaying. While having a conversation with Alice, Vivian stated, ‘Roleplay TV me accha lagta hai, reality show me nahi.’( Roleplay looks good on TV, not in reality shows.)

Meanwhile, the first nomination task of the season took place, during which we saw the Shakti actor and the Nath actress locking horns again; for a nomination reason, Vivian claimed, ‘5 chehre hai iske, koi action bol ke chala gaya, cut bolna bhul gaya.'( She has five personalities, someone has told her action and forgot to say cut) To this, the housemates clapped.

Sara Khan and Shilpa Shirodkar had a heated argument over the food distribution. The Kahi Suni host lost her patience over the unequal distribution of food. Sara stated, ‘Saand ki tarah khaate hai’(They eat like bulls), to which Shehzada Dhami reacted. The food issue escalated as Chaahat and Shehzada also got involved in Shilpa’s argument with Sara. We also saw Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra take a heated exchange wherein the former said, ‘Jaane se pehle bhai ko tameez sikha ke jaunga’(I will teach him manners before leaving this show).

During the gym session, Karanveer shared with Shehzada how he didn’t cry during his father's death as people were telling him that he had to stay strong and take care of the family. The nominated contestants for this week are Chaahat Pandey, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Muskan Bamne, Karanveer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra.

At the end of the episode, the housemates were seen clearing things out. In the promo of the next episode, Muskan Bamne was seen getting emotional as she missed her family and requested Bigg Boss to arrange a call with her family or give her a family photo.







