EXCLUSIVE: Is Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18? Anupamaa fame REVEALS

Muskan Bamne rose to popularity owing to her stint in Anupamaa and is known for playing Pakhi in the Rupali Ganguly starrer. Since it has been a while since she left the show, Pinkvilla contacted her and inquired about her upcoming projects. We also asked if she has received the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 18. In addition to this, Muskan Bamne spill the beans on whether she is looking forward to signing Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future.

Are you willing to do Bigg Boss if offered? Have the makers approached you for Bigg Boss 18?

Of course, why not. Filhaal toh nahi par agar offer aata hai toh why not. Bigg Boss hi kyun. Aur bhi kaafi saare reality shows hain. I love dancing toh main dance show bhi karna chahungi (Not at the moment but if I get an offer then why not. Why only Bigg Boss? There are also many reality shows. I love dancing so I would like to do a dance show too).

Are you interested in taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I do have an interest. When I see the contestants performing stunts on television it seems easier and fascinating but when I imagine an individual performing them in person, I doubt whether I will be able to do it or not.

Is there any project in the pipeline after quitting Anupamaa?

It has been a long time since I was on a break. As of now, I am hoping for something good and exciting project to happen. Me and my team are currently engrossed in the same.

For the uninitiated, Muskan Bamne made a bold decision to depart from the television show Anupamaa as the storyline was set to undergo a significant shift. After the leap, her character, Pakhi, was slated to become a mother to a four-year-old daughter.

Due to her age and career aspirations, Muskan felt that she wouldn't be the right fit for this new phase of the show. This decision shows how carefully she thinks about her career and the effect of her choices on her professional journey.

