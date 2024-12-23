Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal feels Avinash Mishra is 'unreliable' as he questions his feelings for Eisha Singh; 'dusri ladki ko leke pool mein...'

A new week and new developments! The recent evictions have left the housemates in shock. From nominations to the time they got tasks, the contestants have been quite active. Well, the makers have now released a new promo wherein Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal are seen talking about Vivian Dsena's contribution to the house. The latter is also heard questioning Avinash Mishra's feelings towards Eisha Singh and asserts that the Nath actor is unreliable.

The promo clip opens up with Rajat telling Karan that if they sideline the Time God title, Vivian Dsena did nothing in this season. Supporting his thoughts, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner says, "Agar wo Time God nahi banta toh woh kahin nahi tha (If he had not become the Time God, he would have been nowhere)."

Taking the conversation ahead, the fitness enthusiast mentions that he feels Avinash Mishra also wants to sideline Vivian. Talking about Avinash, Rajat says, "Mere ko sab dikh raha hai na. Tu kisi se pyaar ki baatein kar raha hai aur dusri ladki ko leke pool mein kood raha hai. Avinash iss ghar mein kisi ko bhi kabhi bhi dhokha de sakta hai (I can see everything. You are talking about love with someone and playing in the pool with another girl. Avinash can cheat anyone in this house anytime)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Karan aur Rajat mein bann raha hai naya samikaran. Kya yeh dono aayenge saath to fight against Avinash and Vivian?"

Advertisement

Watch the promo here:

For those who don't know, Avinash and Kashish spent some quality time by the pool. The duo also shared a few moments in the pool.

On the other hand, Eisha and Avinash have been teasing each other regarding their feelings. Although the duo has asserted they are good friends, housemates believe they are more than just friends. During a task, Eisha was visibly jealous as the women of the house flirted with Avinash.

ALSO READ: 'Just eat, sleep, get ready': Did Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz take dig at Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what netizens believe