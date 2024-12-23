Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor breaks down in tears as Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra get evicted; says 'Eisha kya karti hai…’

After the mid-week shocking eviction of Digvijay Rathee from Bigg Boss 18, the housemates were again left shocked after the master of the house announced double elimination in the latest (December 22) episode. As a result, Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose were eliminated. While most of the housemates seemed satisfied with the decision, Kashish Kapoor broke down in tears. She questioned their exit and mentioned that Eisha or Chaahat should have been evicted in their places.

When Edin and Yamini were asked to step out of the controversial house after meeting the housemates for the last time, the Splitsvilla X5 fame got emotional as she bid farewell to Edin. Fighting back tears, Kashish told her, "Is this a bloody joke? 50 din ke baad mere ko koi achha laga tha iss ghar mein (After 50 days, I found someone I liked in this house). Everybody is a snake."

Both Yamini and Edin thanked Bigg Boss for the opportunity, and the housemates escorted them to the exit gate. While Karan carried the former on his back, the way he did during one of the tasks, Avinash lifted Yamini in his arms.

Later, Kashish was heard talking to Rajat Dalal and Sara Arfeen Khan. Disappointed with the eviction, she stated, "Chaahat kya karti hai ghar mei, Saala nikalo usko. Kya karti hai Eisha, Avinash mein ghusne ke alawa? Nikalo usko. Edin ki galti thi kya ghar mein koi ladka nahi bacha hai ghusne ke liye. Yamini ki galti hai kya usne serial nahi kiya 10 saal. Ghar mein toh sab kuch kiya na."

"(What does Chaahat do in the house, throw her out. What does Eisha do apart from clingy with Avinash? Throw her out. Was it Edin's fault that there was no boy left to do so. Is it Yamini's fault that she did not do the serial for 10 years? She did everything in the house)."

