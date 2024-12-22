Bigg Boss 18, Dec 22 Written Update: After Vivian Dsena claims Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't speak true facts, she reacts 'I'm not corrupt actor'

The current equation between Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena is one of the most discussed aspects of Bigg Boss 18, both inside and outside the house. Ever since the last Weekend ka Vaar, they have not been on talking terms. In today's (December 22) episode, both contestants highlighted each other's sins in a task. Shilpa and Vivian continued to exchange pointed remarks.

It all started when Salman Khan called them for a task. While Vivian called the actress a manipulator, liar, and backstabber, Shilpa responded by referring to him as overconfident and unreliable. She explained, "He is overconfident because usko kayi baar overconfidence tha ki main network ka laadla hun (He feels that he is the network's favorite)."

Reacting to her claims, the Madhubala actor stated, "Inhone bahut soch samjh ke yeh speech ready ki hai. Inhone jo itna kuchh bola, iss baare mein inhone mujh se na 1 second ke liye bhi baat ki aur naa kuchh express kiya. Maine apne saari feelings aur question inko clear kar diye the. Mujhe lagta hai baaki kisi ka ho naa ho, yeh narrative zaroor banati hain."

"(She has prepared this speech after a lot of thought and understanding. Whatever she said, she did not talk to me for even a second about it, nor did she express anything. I had made all my feelings and questions clear to her. I don't know about anyone else, but she definitely creates a narrative)."

After a while, Vivian was talking to Yamini and took a jibe at Shilpa, "Story, screenplay kaise banega agar exact baat bata di toh. Thoda sa tweak toh karna padta hai na (How will she form a story and screenplay if she narrates the exact thing. A little tweaking has to be done)."

Giving a strong reply to the television actor, Shirodkar stated, "Story, screenplay, footage, concept, direction, yeh sab words maine tumse seekhe hain (I have learned these words from you). I'm not a corrupt actor. I act according to what my director tells me to do. Don't give me this bullsh*t."

When Vivian told her that she was in her own direction in the house, she reacts by saying, "Haa correct. Thank God main uss line mein main kabhi gayi nahi. Isiliye shayad itne saal se kaam kar rahi hun aur alag alag logon ke saath (Yes correct. Thank God, I have never gone in that line. That is why I have been working for so many years and that too with different people)."

For the unversed, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra got evicted today.

