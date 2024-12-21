Bigg Boss 18, Dec 20 Written Update: Avinash Mishra touches Eisha Singh's face, calling her cute; actress asks 'Haath nahi dhoye the kya susu kar ke?'

Digvijay Rathee has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. After Shrutika placed him in the bottom 6, the Splitsvilla X5 fame expressed his disappointment and questioned her about the same. Apart from his elimination, the moment that became another highlight was Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's fun conversation. Although it wasn't a serious incident, the way the actress reacted when Avinash touched her face could not be ignored.

In the morning, Avinash and Eisha were sitting together. The former was seen teasing her and holding her face, calling the actress 'cute.' Removing his hands, Eisha asked him, "Haath nahi dhoye the kya susu kar ke? (Didn't you wash your hands after peeing?)." To this, he remarked, "Abey toh geela hona chahiye tha kya (Should it have been wet?)."

Meanwhile, Vivian came to them. He told them that Shilpa Shirodkar, who was not reacting to her statements and not talking to her, finally spoke to him in the kitchen area. What actually happened was that the Sirf Tum actor went to the kitchen, where Shilpa, Edin, Shrutika, and Chum were already there. He asked them to inform the housemates that breakfast had been prepared in extra amount.

Shilpa told him that the message had already been conveyed. After Vivian narrated the same to Avinash and Eisha, the actor mentioned that the former had told her that if she didn't talk to Dsena, it would look like she had been playing the victim card, so she finally spoke.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar had earlier mentioned that she wouldn't talk to Vivian as long as she was in the house. She expressed that the actor had been confused for the last few days.

