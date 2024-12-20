'Just eat, sleep, get ready': Did Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz take dig at Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what netizens believe

While contestants' moves inside the Bigg Boss 18 house have to grab attention and hit the headlines, the reactions of netizens and renowned personalities also go viral. Recently, Umar Riaz took a dig at Karan Veer Mehra's face injury and alleged bias in the show. He called out the maker, recalling his own experiences during his season. And now, Umar has shared another post highlighting how he is being targeted on social media by the 'nepo kid fans.'

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Umar Riaz wrote, "Nepo kid fans are all over my feed! Cussing me for the truth. Audience is not a fool; they know what privileges some people inside the house enjoy! While others try all the might they can, some just eat, sleep, get ready and then sit in the finale!"

Take a look at his note here:

As soon as he shared the post, several comments flooded in. While many extended their support to Umar, another segment of commenters criticized him for his attitude. Further, netizens also wondered whom he was talking about in his post. Many users took the opportunity to suggest Vivian Dsena's name, while a few speculated that he could be referring to Karan Veer Mehra.

For those who are unknown, on December 17, Umar posted a note on his Instagram story. He recalled a task wherein he suffered a head injury, and in Bigg Boss 18, Karan got his face injured. Expressing his frustration, he wrote, "Face injury bollocks. I wish I could have shown my forehead scars during my task. I am sure the channel didn’t show, coz I was never their nepochild."

Well, Umar Riaz has been vocal about his eviction from Bigg Boss 15. Time and again, he has criticized the makers and questioned the grounds on which he was eliminated.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, this week, all the contestants except Shrutika Arjun are nominated.

