Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan asks Shalini Passi if Karan Veer Mehra's snoring habit troubled her; latter responds 'Mere bete ke age ke hain toh...'

After being a guest contestant on Bigg Boss 18, Shalini Passi will share the stage with Salman Khan in today's episode. The actor welcomes her warmly and quizzes the philanthropist about her experience living in the controversial house with the other housemates. Shalini shares that she had a great time with the contestants and reveals whether she is ready to take up the challenge of Bigg Boss in the future and join the show as a contestant.

The promo clip opens up with Salman asking Shalini, "Kaisa raha ghar ka safar aapka? (How was it inside the house)." She responds, "Mujhe bahut acha laga ki main jab gayi hn toh ek task diya tha. Task tha ki unhe mera dhyan rakhna hai. Unhone mera bahut hi dhyan rakha, mujhe entertainment bhi kiya. Mujhe ghar ki ladkiyan bahut achhi lagi saari (I felt very good that when I reached there, they were given a task. The task was to take care of me. They took great care of me and also entertained me. I liked all the girls of the house very much)."

To this, the Tiger 3 actor quipped that most people don't have a good experience on the show. Further, he inquired if she had any issues with Karan Veer Mehra's snoring. Shalini explained that initially, she had an issue with it, but when she realized it was Karan, she did not feel bad about it. The Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Wives remarked, "Mujhe laga ki jaise mere bete ke age ke hain toh chalo koi baat nahi (I thought that he is of my son's age, so it's okay)."

Salman is surprised at her statement and mentions that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner is 46 years old. Further, the host asks her if the makers can expect her to live inside the house for 3 to 3.5 months as a full-fledged contestant.

The art collector replies that she might come but with her team, including her makeup artist and hairstylist. Shalini light-heartedly says, "Mere ko apne logon ke saath hi acha lagta hai (I only enjoy my people's company)."

For the unversed, there are speculations about Shalini Passi joining Laughter Chefs season 2.

