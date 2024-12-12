Bigg Boss 18's guest Shalini Passi reveals why she isn't fond of watching television; says 'I'm just a little sensitive'

Shalini Passi, one of the trending and popular personalities all over social media, made a surprising entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house as a guest. The reality TV star left the housemates stunned and surprised with her bizarre demands. Passi also explained that she doesn't watch television and refers to apps for consuming news. Her revelation did not go well with Avinash Mishra and the actor criticized her appearance on the show.

Reasoning her statement, Shalini tells Etimes that dramas or overly dramatic content are not enjoyable. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame adds that she tends to get anxious in negative situations, and sometimes she helps herself, but in other cases, she gets palpitations.

Shalini states, "I try to avoid such situations or remove myself from them. I don't enjoy watching dramas, fights, or overly dramatic visuals as they make me anxious. I don't like that feeling. When I feel that discomfort, I make sure to tell them that I am feeling uncomfortable. I'm just a little sensitive."

For those who don't know, Mishra slammed Passi, saying "If I find reading books a waste of time, should I go to the bookstore? If I find watching television a waste of time, then why should I go to television?

Talking about her Bigg Boss 18 experience, Shalini reveals her initial surprise at forming emotional connections with the contestants. Before entering the house, she had thought it unlikely, but the experience quickly altered her expectations. The art connoisseur praises every contestant, saying, "All of them were really good." She mentions how a few people stood out, but later, as she mingled with them, she realized how each one of them was very special.

Further, Shalini remarks on how Neelam Kothari can be a good Bigg Boss contestant, as she is very handsome and intelligent. Further, when she is quizzed about her ideal dream partner for the Bigg Boss house experience, Shalini names Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

