Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra apologizes to Digvijay Rathee for his eviction; Salman Khan says 'Yeh bolke kya...'

Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises to make your jaws drop as unexpected moments will occur. In the latest episode, Digvijay Rathee was evicted from the show after contestants voted him out. Now, he was brought back to the show and Salman Khan was seen discussing his eviction.

A new promo is uploaded by Colors TV on their official social media page. In this promo, Salman Khan informs Digvijay Rathee how no one assumed that he would be evicted from the show so early. He tells Digvijay that he still looks teary-eyed. Salman then asks Digvijay, "Do you feel that you formed connections with the wrong people?"

In response, Digvijay Rathee expressed, "Log badi jaldi badalte hai mujhe lagta hai (People change very quickly, I feel)." Salman asked Digvijay, "Who is responsible for your eviction?" Digvijay claimed that Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang are responsible for his eviction.

Watch Salman Khan and Digvijay Rathee's interaction here-

Digvijay shared, "Mujhe pata tha agar mere liye baari aayegi kisiki stand lene ki toh shayad koi nahi lega (I knew if it was my turn, no one would take a stand for me)." Karan Veer Mehra immediately responded, "I'm sorry." Salman told him, "Yeh bolke kya fayda Karan abhi? (What is the use of saying this now?)"

Advertisement

The caption of this promo read, "Jisne ghar ke rishton par roshni daali hai, uss Digvijay ko apni galtiyon ka ehsaas hai."

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Baby John actors like Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen making special appearances on the show to promote their movie. The actors will have a fun banter with Salman Khan and interact with the contestants. Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes premiere at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan's cute banter with Baby John actors Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi is unmissable; host throws THIS challenge at Varun Dhawan