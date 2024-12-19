Laughter Chefs Season 2: After Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant is new addition; report

Laughter Chefs, known for being one of the most loved reality shows, is set to be back with its second season. Several top-notch celebrities from the entertainment fraternity are confirmed to be a part of the cooking reality show. Among all the names, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss Season 17 is said to be a confirmed participant in Laughter Chefs Season 2.

According to Tellychakkar report, Mannara Chopra, who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted the controversial show, Bigg Boss 17, will be seen as a contestant in Laughter Chefs Season 2. Apart from Mannara, Bigg Boss Season 17 other contestants like celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are also confirmed participants of the show. For the uninformed, they were also seen in the first season of Laughter Chefs,

There are ongoing reports that Munawar Faruqui has been confirmed for the upcoming season of a popular cooking-based reality show. Also, Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik, and Abhishek Kumar are also expected to join the cast for this new instalment.

Moreover, there is buzz that the show's creators are in talks with Tejasswi Prakash and have approached Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat to bring them on board for Laughter Chefs Season 2. It will be interesting to see how the inclusion of these well-known personalities will enhance the show.

The second season will also see the return of Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Although the premiere date has not yet been announced, it is anticipated to air in January, replacing Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss 18. The dynamic duo of Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Sokhi will also return as hosts.

For those who may not know, Season 1 of Laughter Chefs featured celebrities such as Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain.

