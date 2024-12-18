Laughter Chefs Season 2: After Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri makers retain Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain; couple to join Elvish Yadav and others
According to the latest report, Laughter Chefs season 2 will also have Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as contestants. Read the detailed story here.
Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment has become the talk of the town as the show is gearing up for the second season. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Elvish Yadav was the first confirmed contestant on the show, and later, many other popular names appeared on the table. According to recent reports, the makers have retained Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain from the previous season. This means double the fun and double the excitement!
According to Etimes' reports, the second season of Laughter Chefs will feature the popular television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as contestants. Fans already loved their cute banter and light-hearted arguments in the first installment; hence, their return is expected to amp up the entertainment factor.
Talking about the other reports doing rounds, Munawar Faruqui has also been roped in for the upcoming season. Furthermore, Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik, and Abhishek Kumar are reported to be seen in the forthcoming installment of the cooking-based reality show.
On the other hand, buzz suggests that makers are in talks with Tejasswi Prakash and have also approached Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat to onboard them for Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2. Well, it will be interesting to see how the inclusion of these well-known personalities will spice things up. They will be seen showing their culinary skills, showcasing a completely different side of themselves to their fans.
The second season will also have Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri making a comeback. As of now, the premiere date is not out, but it is expected to hit the screens in January, replacing Bigg Boss 18. The dynamic duo Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Sokhi are returning as hosts, too.
For the unversed, Laughter Chefs season 1 featured Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain.
