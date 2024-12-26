Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra blames Sara Arfeen Khan and Kashish Kapoor for playing 'woman card' against Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 is slowly inching toward the grand finale. While the show has gained the reputation of being an epicenter of controversies and catfights, the recent clash between Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra has left the housemates divided. After the former called the actor a 'womanizer,' the issue snowballed into a big issue. The makers released a new promo that shows Karan Veer Mehra defending Mishra, and he claims that Kashish and Sara Arfeen Khan tried playing a woman card.

The promo clip opens up with Kashish explaining that she felt offended when Avinash claimed that she came to him to form an 'angle' in the show. Reacting to her accusation, Eisha Singh says that she feels that the Splitsvilla X5-fame seemed more interested in flirting than the Nath actor. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal, who was defending Kapoor, remarked that Karan was not talking to the point but rather just beating around the bush.

Then, Vivian Dsena can be seen coming out in support of his close friend Avinash Mishra and asking Kashish, "Pehli baat toh meko simple answer de do ki snack kisne bola. Agar yahi kisi ladke ne kisi ladki ko snack bol diya hota toh iska kitna bada mudda banta. Toh yeh conversation se mujhe kahin yeh nahi lag raha hai ki Avinash apni taraf se kuchh initiate kar raha hai. Kyunki initiate toh wahi kar rahi hai."

"(First of all, give me a simple answer to who called him a 'snack.' If the same thing a boy had told a girl, then it would have become such a big issue. So, from this conversation, it does not seem to me that Avinash is initiating anything from his side. Because she is the one who is initiating it)."

Watch the promo here:

Further, Shrutika Arjun also revealed that Kashish suggested the 'pati, patni aur woh' angle. When the latter retaliated, saying that it was a terminology that she used, and then Karan asserted that angle is also a terminology. Lastly, Karan and Vivian confront Sara for intentionally bringing up the issue to create controversy. The Pavitra Rishta actor announces that she used a woman card.

