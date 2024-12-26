Bigg Boss 18, December 25 Written Update: Avinash Mishra tells Karan Veer Mehra 'voh mere se chaddi ka baat kar rahi hai' as he blames Kashish Kapoor for false narratives

Bigg Boss 18, December 25 Written Update: In tonight's episode, for the first time Bigg Boss disclosed the date to address the incident that happened on December 12. Bigg Boss showed Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra's conversation clip, which happened by the poolside. All the contestants had various opinions about this incident after hearing Kashish and Avinash's side. However, Bigg Boss showed the clip of their conversation to all contestants to get better clarity.

Bigg Boss announced the task and asked Karan Veer Mehra to be Avinash Mishra's lawyer. On the other hand, Kashish was asked to choose a lawyer for herself and she chose Rajat Dalal as her lawyer. Bigg Boss then showed a clip of Avinash and Kashish's chat where both were seen flirting with each other. In the clip, Avinash was seen teasing Kashish for adding a flavor of flirting in the house.

Avinash even told Kashish that all contestant is adding their own flavour to the show and even they are adding the flavor. Kashish informed Avinash how his friend had advised her to stay away from Avinash but she failed to do so after meeting him. While both were flirting with each other, Kashish Kapoor asked Avinash, "What are wearing today?" Avinash, who was seen sitting in his shorts, asked whether she was talking about that moment.

Kashish clarified, "No, right now you are wearing nothing and that is great." Avinash Mishra mentioned that he was wearing his shorts. He then told Kashish that he would be wearing a striped T-shirt and black trousers. During their conversation, Kashish told him, "Ask me how many times you breathe a day, I might tell you that."

Upon hearing this statement, Eisha Singh looked shocked on hearing this from Kashish. While the clip was shown, Eisha even stared at Avinash.

After the clip, Kashish admitted that she was open that she flirted with Avinash. Chaahat Pandey then confronted Kashish and told her that Avinash did not intend to create a love angle. Karan Veer Mehra, who was supposed to be Avinash's lawyer, asked the latter to describe what happened.

Avinash informed Karan Veer that as the washroom was empty, Eisha went to take a bath and he was waiting with Kashish for another bathroom to get empty. Avinash clarified by adding flavor he meant reactions and additions that contestants do. He admitted that only this happened and there was nothing else that he told Kashish.

Avinash told Karan Veer that he wanted to pass an allegation on Kashish for accusing him of creating an angle. Eisha Singh mentioned how she did not feel that Avinash was purposely creating an angle by talking to Kashish.

Avinash told Karan Veer, "Abhi voh mere se chaddi ka baat kar rahi hai. Abhi being a guy, dusri ladki ke baare mei Eisha ko kya batau. Mai kyu batau. Ye ganda lagta hai batane (She was talking about my underwear. Being a guy, how should I tell this to Eisha about another girl. What should I say. It feels wrong)."

Later, the task began and Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra argued in supporting Kashish and Avinash. Karan Veer argued how Avinash looked disinterested in the conversation while talking to Kashish. Meanwhile, Kashish was flirting with him. However, Rajat Dalal stated that Avinash was letting Kashish flirt to create an angle.

While this discussion happened, the inmates acted as the jury of this task and were asked to declare their decision at the end. The episode ended during the conversation.

